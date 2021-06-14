 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Rep. Bush's antics might cause St. Louis to lose jobs
0 comments

Letter: Rep. Bush's antics might cause St. Louis to lose jobs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cori Bush -- a favorite

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri, speaks about her dedication to the people of St. Louis and the importance of getting an education at Harris-Stowe State University on Feb. 19, 2021. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

Regarding "Rep. Cori Bush among co-sponsors of resolution to block sale of Boeing-made JDAMs to Israel" (May 19): St. Louis is hard pressed for well-paying jobs. We can't afford a clueless person like U.S. Rep. Cori Bush to push Boeing and other employers to move to another city.

In my opinion, most local media are handling Bush with kid gloves. Bush's "honeymoon" is over. I believe she's got a very big mouth with mostly hot air coming out of it. She reminds me of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It seems like Cortez has dumbed Bush down to the level of the rest of "the Squad."

Bush should realize quickly that just seeking attention is not the reason St. Louis taxpayers elected her. Those actions may play well in Queens, New York, but not in St. Louis. If Bush doesn't deliver, or causes St. Louis to lose jobs, she'll be out the door faster than she came through it.

Kevin Glass • Clayton  

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports