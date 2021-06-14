Letter: Rep. Bush's antics might cause St. Louis to lose jobs

Regarding "Rep. Cori Bush among co-sponsors of resolution to block sale of Boeing-made JDAMs to Israel" (May 19): St. Louis is hard pressed for well-paying jobs. We can't afford a clueless person like U.S. Rep. Cori Bush to push Boeing and other employers to move to another city.

In my opinion, most local media are handling Bush with kid gloves. Bush's "honeymoon" is over. I believe she's got a very big mouth with mostly hot air coming out of it. She reminds me of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It seems like Cortez has dumbed Bush down to the level of the rest of "the Squad."

Bush should realize quickly that just seeking attention is not the reason St. Louis taxpayers elected her. Those actions may play well in Queens, New York, but not in St. Louis. If Bush doesn't deliver, or causes St. Louis to lose jobs, she'll be out the door faster than she came through it.

Kevin Glass • Clayton