Letter: Rep. Bush's vote on infrastructure was embarrassing

Regarding "Rep. Cori Bush defends 'no' vote on infrastructure bill" (Nov. 9): In my opinion, Rep. Cori Bush has embarrassed herself again by voting against the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill because it wasn’t packaged with the separate $1.85 trillion Build Back Better proposal. I believe hers was an irrational decision because the infrastructure bill will lead to millions of jobs, many of which would be filled by African Americans.

Coming on the heels on her proposal to defund the police, and calling Israel an apartheid state, Bush continues to be a thorn in President Joe Biden’s side. Her irrational decisions are causing irreparable harm to the Democratic Party, which is in danger of losing the 2022 midterm elections.

Bush was quoted as stating: “I didn’t come to Congress to — to allow our priorities to be put on a shelf.” What a nonsensical thing to say, as no one is questioning her priorities. But priorities aren't often fulfilled at once.

I suspect that Biden’s Build Back Better proposal will pass and become law, leaving Bush with egg on her face by her reluctance to vote for the infrastructure bill.