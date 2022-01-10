Letter: Rep. Cheney does what's right, regardless of blowback

Regarding the letter "Cheney fails to represent her Wyoming constituents" (Jan. 7): In my opinion, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is doing the right thing. Although I strongly disagree with just about every one of her policy positions, I applaud her for standing up for the rule of law. Representing your constituents involves much more than a slavish devotion to polling data. Cheney's constituents sent her to Washington because they trusted her to apply sound judgment to the challenges faced by this country.