Letter: Rep. Cheney does what's right, regardless of blowback
Letter: Rep. Cheney does what's right, regardless of blowback

Regarding the letter "Cheney fails to represent her Wyoming constituents" (Jan. 7):  In my opinion, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is doing the right thing. Although I strongly disagree with just about every one of her policy positions, I applaud her for standing up for the rule of law. Representing your constituents involves much more than a slavish devotion to polling data. Cheney's constituents sent her to Washington because they trusted her to apply sound judgment to the challenges faced by this country.

Politicians are a dime a dozen. True leaders do what they know is right regardless of the consequences. I wish Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, would try leadership for a change.

Joan Langer • St. Louis County  

