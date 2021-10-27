Letter: Rep. Davis put Trump ahead of the country, democracy

Regarding the editorial "Bannon’s subpoena defiance is illegal, yet the ‘law and order’ party defends it" (Oct. 23): Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Illinois, has again distinguished himself, and not in a good way. He voted against holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after Bannon refused to honor a subpoena to appear before the Jan. 6 House select committee. In doing so, Davis, along with most of his Republican colleagues, has failed his highest obligation as a U.S. representative, and that is to protect and defend the Constitution. On the other hand, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, along with seven other Republicans, had the courage to stand up for democracy by voting to penalize Bannon.