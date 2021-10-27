 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Rep. Davis put Trump ahead of the country, democracy
0 comments

Letter: Rep. Davis put Trump ahead of the country, democracy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Illinois Democrats look to increase edge with new House maps

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file image from video, Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Illinois Democrats are poised to approve new congressional district maps that would give Democratic candidates an advantage in elections over the next decade and eliminate at least one GOP-held district as the party fights to keep control of the U.S. House in 2022. Democrats who control state government released their proposed maps Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (House Television via AP, File)

 HOGP

Regarding the editorial "Bannon’s subpoena defiance is illegal, yet the ‘law and order’ party defends it" (Oct. 23): Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Illinois, has again distinguished himself, and not in a good way. He voted against holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after Bannon refused to honor a subpoena to appear before the Jan. 6 House select committee. In doing so, Davis, along with most of his Republican colleagues, has failed his highest obligation as a U.S. representative, and that is to protect and defend the Constitution. On the other hand, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, along with seven other Republicans, had the courage to stand up for democracy by voting to penalize Bannon.

In voting no, Davis put the interests of Donald Trump above the health of our democracy. I believe Trump was the most deficient president — morally, ethically, intellectually, and any other measure one might think of, in U.S. history. 

I believe Davis also put party and politics above the best interests of his constituents and his country. In essence, he and his confederates are in contempt of the Congress they serve in.

Brent Langley • Edwardsville 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News