Letter: Rep. Davis should have chosen honesty and fairness on panel

Regarding “McCarthy proposes 5 Republicans to sit on Jan. 6 panel” (July 20): My Illinois congressional representative, Rodney Davis, was one of the five Republicans named to the panel, although Davis and his four colleagues ultimately withdrew. It would have been nice if Davis had chosen to listen to the facts to inform his decisions wisely and fairly. I am at least glad that he was one of the GOP members who voted to certify the presidential election.
I am at a loss to understand the fantasy that some of the GOP politicians use to describe the events of Jan. 6. The insurrectionists were not regular sightseeing tourists. Who takes a sword, a leg from a table or a piece of a fence on vacation? I don’t think that the airlines let passengers put these items in the overhead bins.
The people who mounted the Capitol steps did not look like they were asking questions of the Capitol police as they pounded them with flag poles and sprayed them with bear spray. No senior high school trip to the Capitol ever looked like this. The Capitol is the house of the people and the seat of our democracy. We need to find out who planned this nightmare and when. If we do not get to the truth, our country will never be able to unify again. Lies and mistruths will lead some to continue to oppose democratic actions.