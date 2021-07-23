Letter: Rep. Davis should have chosen honesty and fairness on panel

Regarding “McCarthy proposes 5 Republicans to sit on Jan. 6 panel” (July 20): My Illinois congressional representative, Rodney Davis, was one of the five Republicans named to the panel, although Davis and his four colleagues ultimately withdrew. It would have been nice if Davis had chosen to listen to the facts to inform his decisions wisely and fairly. I am at least glad that he was one of the GOP members who voted to certify the presidential election.

I am at a loss to understand the fantasy that some of the GOP politicians use to describe the events of Jan. 6. The insurrectionists were not regular sightseeing tourists. Who takes a sword, a leg from a table or a piece of a fence on vacation? I don’t think that the airlines let passengers put these items in the overhead bins.