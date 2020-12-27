Letter: Rep. Hill’s efforts contribute to our democracy’s erosion

Regarding “ Missouri House may return to Capitol next week to join with Trump in claims of election fraud ” (Dec. 11): We are incensed that Rep. Justin Hill, R-Lake Saint Louis, introduced a resolution to the House Special Committee on Government Oversight asking Congress to refuse to certify the Electoral College votes in six key states unless their election results are investigated. Missouri would show a lack of faith in the Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania or Wisconsin’s presidential election results.

This is truly an attack on our democracy. These states have shown unequivocally that there was no fraud. Some of these states have Republican secretaries of state whose lives have been threatened for not overturning their election results. Hill has contributed immensely to the lie that the Nov. 3 election was fraudulent, which has resulted in millions of Americans losing faith in our most treasured institution: fair elections.