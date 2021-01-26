 Skip to main content
Letter: Rep. Koenig doesn’t have the right to put others at risk
Letter: Rep. Koenig doesn't have the right to put others at risk

Restaurateurs rally behind state bill to curb Page's power

Missouri State Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, affixes his mask after speaking at a press conference outside of Satchmo's Bar & Grill on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Joined by several lawmakers and supporters opposing St. Louis County Executive Sam Page's latest COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and bars in the county, Koenig announced his bill to curb the power of Page, health departments and all local governments to deal with public health emergencies. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, said, “It’s my choice if I want to risk getting COVID. No one is forcing anybody to stay home.” I hear what he is saying, but I am amazed that he would willingly put his wife, children and others at risk.

On Sen. Koenig’s website he states that he is pro-life. So, a woman does not have the right to choose — only men have that right? Wow, what a double standard. Some pro-lifers seem to have zero regard for the fact that over 400,000 lives have been lost to this pandemic. Rather than waste more time trying to fight mask mandates and restaurant mandates, perhaps Republicans should work harder to eradicate this disease.

Since Sen. Koenig has already contracted the coronavirus (Opponent of COVID-19 shutdown orders tests positive for virus, Jan. 23) and he’s already spread it to others, he will be responsible if they also get sick. He should realize he does not have the right to choose to put others at risk.

Barbara Stuhlmann • Crestwood

