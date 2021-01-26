Letter: Rep. Koenig doesn’t have the right to put others at risk

Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, said, “It’s my choice if I want to risk getting COVID. No one is forcing anybody to stay home.” I hear what he is saying, but I am amazed that he would willingly put his wife, children and others at risk.

On Sen. Koenig’s website he states that he is pro-life. So, a woman does not have the right to choose — only men have that right? Wow, what a double standard. Some pro-lifers seem to have zero regard for the fact that over 400,000 lives have been lost to this pandemic. Rather than waste more time trying to fight mask mandates and restaurant mandates, perhaps Republicans should work harder to eradicate this disease.

Since Sen. Koenig has already contracted the coronavirus (Opponent of COVID-19 shutdown orders tests positive for virus, Jan. 23) and he’s already spread it to others, he will be responsible if they also get sick. He should realize he does not have the right to choose to put others at risk.

Barbara Stuhlmann • Crestwood