Letter: Rep. Luetkemeyer’s newsletter fans partisan flames

I recently received my weekly “Blaine’s Bulletin,” U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer’s online newsletter to his constituents. As usual, it contained vitriol, distortions and, in my opinion, lies.

He complained about critical race theory and wokeness infiltrating Missouri schools, but according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, only a tiny handful of schools teach this theory. It’s no more than a right-wing political ploy to remove books or teachings that they don’t agree with. What’s next, book burning?

Luetkemeyer also misleadingly attacks U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department for launching additional efforts to address the rise in criminal conduct directed toward school personnel at school board meetings. But Garland is only focusing on violence and intimidation and not restricting freedom of speech.