Letter: Rep. Miller’s Hitler quote was taken out of context

Regarding the Short Take editorial “Of all people to praise …” (Jan. 16): In a Short Take on Jan. 16, the Editorial Board criticized newly elected Republican Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois because she stated, “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ’Whoever has the youth has the future.’” Miller, who later apologized and said she regretted her remarks, was clearly not praising but merely citing Hitler, a malicious master of organizing young people. Criticize Miller for her position on issues, perhaps, but instead the editorial attacked her for merely quoting Hitler. Since when does context not matter?