Letter: Rep. Miller’s Hitler quote was taken out of context

Regarding the Short Take editorial “Of all people to praise …” (Jan. 16): In a Short Take on Jan. 16, the Editorial Board criticized newly elected Republican Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois because she stated, “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ’Whoever has the youth has the future.’” Miller, who later apologized and said she regretted her remarks, was clearly not praising but merely citing Hitler, a malicious master of organizing young people. Criticize Miller for her position on issues, perhaps, but instead the editorial attacked her for merely quoting Hitler. Since when does context not matter?
On Sept. 26 and again on Jan. 8, President Joe Biden publicly likened certain Republicans to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels, citing Goebbels that repeating a lie often enough can make it seem true. If merely quoting a Nazi in and of itself, regardless of context, is so despicable, why didn’t the paper condemn Biden as well? It appears that the Post-Dispatch’s determination of the inappropriateness of quoting someone depends on which party that quoting person belongs to.
John Wiltrakis • Ballwin