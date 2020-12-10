Letter: Rep. Wagner affirms belief in election system’s integrity

Regarding “Why Wagner prevailed in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District despite Trump’s drop in popularity” (Nov. 25): I wrote to Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, and Rep. Ann Wagner to ask if they recognize the validity of the election of President-elect Joe Biden. Thus far, the only one to acknowledge my request has been Wagner. She wrote of her belief in “the integrity of our election systems and the peaceful transfer of power.” She promised to represent me in Congress, saying, “I will continue to uphold my oath to protect and defend the Constitution and respect the outcome of our election.”
This is the kind of bipartisan cooperation that we need. I have not always agreed with Wagner, but I respect her and believe that I can work with her. I am particularly appreciative of her work to combat human trafficking and exploitation of women and children.
Margaret Gilleo • Ladue
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.