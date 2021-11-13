 Skip to main content
Letter: Rep. Wagner deserves rebuke for infrastructure vote
Regarding "Rep. Cori Bush defends 'no' vote on infrastructure bill" (Nov. 9): As one of Rep. Cori Bush's constituents, I am glad the Editorial Board held her accountable on this issue. I am disgusted with her grandstanding on such an important bill.

But why didn't the Post-Dispatch criticize Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, as well? She voted no, but the roads and bridges in St. Louis County are in terrible shape as well. Is it now just accepted that, because she is a Republican, she can vote against the interests of her constituents and nobody says boo?

It is the job of House members to represent the interests of their constituents. When they fail at that, they need to be held accountable, regardless of party, whether one's action is considered news and the other is a dog-bites-man story.

M. Anne Daniels • St. Louis

