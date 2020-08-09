You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Rep. Wagner disingenuous about constituents’ health
0 comments

Letter: Rep. Wagner disingenuous about constituents’ health

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

I’ve noticed that Rep. Ann Wagner’s recent constituent e-mails now feature a photo of her wearing a mask. It’s an important demonstration to the rest of us, trapped in a pointlessly dangerous dispute over such a simple public health measure.

Of course, if Wagner, R-Ballwin, really wanted to improve the health of her constituents, she’d have supported the Affordable Care Act instead of repeatedly voting to repeal it. And she might have voted for the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act back in May, which would provide assistance to state and local governments and hazard pay for frontline workers. It would also provide assistance to farmers hurt by disruptions in the food supply chain, help the U.S. Postal Service stay afloat and, perhaps most importantly, help states ensure that the upcoming election is secure. At least, that’s what it would do if Republicans in the Senate would act on it.

But Wagner can’t do any of these things because she’s backed by Big Pharma and the insurance industry, which The New York Times reports enjoyed double the second-quarter profits that they made last year.

Brian Fogerty • Creve Coeur

Accenture Federal Services announces jobs

Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner speaks during a press conference Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Maryville University, during which Accenture Federal Services announced it will bring 1,400 technology jobs to St. Louis over the next five years. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports