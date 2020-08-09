Letter: Rep. Wagner disingenuous about constituents’ health

I’ve noticed that Rep. Ann Wagner’s recent constituent e-mails now feature a photo of her wearing a mask. It’s an important demonstration to the rest of us, trapped in a pointlessly dangerous dispute over such a simple public health measure.
Of course, if Wagner, R-Ballwin, really wanted to improve the health of her constituents, she’d have supported the Affordable Care Act instead of repeatedly voting to repeal it. And she might have voted for the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act back in May, which would provide assistance to state and local governments and hazard pay for frontline workers. It would also provide assistance to farmers hurt by disruptions in the food supply chain, help the U.S. Postal Service stay afloat and, perhaps most importantly, help states ensure that the upcoming election is secure. At least, that’s what it would do if Republicans in the Senate would act on it.
But Wagner can’t do any of these things because she’s backed by Big Pharma and the insurance industry, which The New York Times reports enjoyed double the second-quarter profits that they made last year.
Brian Fogerty • Creve Coeur
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.