Letter: Rep. Wagner has history of not meeting with constituents

Regarding “U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner agrees to debate Democratic challenger Jill Schupp” (Sept. 11): Since I have received three Rep. Ann Wagner mailings so far, assuring me that she works for me, I will tell you that I have contacted her office at least four times in two years, asking for the date and place of an opportunity to meet and hear her speak. Her local office told me each time that she had no plans for meeting the public on her schedule at that time. She apparently does not represent me.
John Larson • St. Louis County
