Letter: Rep. Wagner OK with Bannon ignoring lawful subpoena

Regarding the letter "Rep. Wagner silent, hoping to ride out Trump debacle" (Oct. 19): In my opinion, Rep. Ann Wagner is a spineless coward who should resign from office immediately.

She hasn't hosted a town hall, participated in an editorial board review or a political debate in a long time. She hasn't stood up for democracy against former President Donald Trump's onslaught against it, nor has she taken a principled position to support our Constitution and the rule of law.

Most recently, she demonstrated her abject cowardice by voting against holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena ("House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt," Oct. 22). So it's okay with her that Bannon thumbs his nose at Congress and refuses to testify? Is there a reason why she's trying to protect him? Or is she simply too scared to do the right thing?