Letter: Rep. Wagner should listen to voters, not Kevin McCarthy
Letter: Rep. Wagner should listen to voters, not Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Ann Wagner gives a speech on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, during a Mike Parson for governor campaign bus tour stop at Piazza Messina event space in Cottleville.

Regarding the letter “Wagner should have voted to censure Gosar’s antics” (Nov. 19): Sadly, the Republican Party has been a roadblock to congressional hearings to determine facts of the Jan. 6 insurrection, and more importantly, develop a protocol to counteract similar future insurrections. Recently, Congress voted for contempt charges against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows after he refused to testify. What are he and others hiding?

But Rep. Ann Wagner, who represents my district, continues what I believe is a blind, uninformed and despicable action to vote as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tells her to. Enough is enough. It is time for Second District citizens to vote for a representative who listens to us, not a California congressman. Whether we are a Republican, Democrat or independent, we should have one goal in 2022: Vote Wagner out of office and replace her with a Missouri-first candidate. It is time to return to sanity.

Jim Zemenick • Webster Groves

