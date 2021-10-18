 Skip to main content
Letter: Rep. Wagner silent, hoping to ride out Trump debacle
Has anyone heard anything of substance from Rep. Ann Wagner lately? I know she is our 2nd District congressional representative because she voted with former president Donald Trump over 90% of time in Congress. I know she voted against the bipartisan investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Maybe she doesn’t want to speak publicly too much. If she did, she might have to be frank with her non-Republican constituents about how much she supports Trump. Or, if she admits she doesn’t agree with Trump’s continuing rhetoric, she might have a tough time in the next primary.

Instead, we watch Wagner remain silent as she probably hopes she can ride out the Trump debacle. Unfortunately, this is no time to be quiet, as Trump and his followers are slowly chipping away at our democracy.

Thomas Kibby • Kirkwood

Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner pauses to speak to the media before taking her place in line to vote Nov. 3 in Ballwin.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
