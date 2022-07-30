Letter: Rep. Wagner votes against the right to contraception

Regarding “ House OKs bill to protect contraception from Supreme Court ” (July 21): This bill is in response to a statement by Justice Clarence Thomas who asserts that the Supreme Court should now reconsider Griswold v. Connecticut. That ruling determined that married couples had the right to privacy and therefore had a legal right to contraception. The House of Representatives passed a bill to give women the right to legally access birth control. Contraceptives protected under this bill would include oral and long-acting reversible contraceptives, as well as emergency contraceptives.

I cannot say why Republican Rep. Ann Wagner voted against this bill. Perhaps it is because of her Catholic faith. Perhaps it is because major anti-abortion groups opposed it, and she didn’t want to upset her base. What I can say is that voters in Missouri’s 2nd District will have an important decision to make this fall. Will they reelect a politician who refuses to support the right to contraception for themselves and their daughters? Gas prices should not be the only issue guiding voters’ decisions.