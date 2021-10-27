Letter: Rep. Wagner votes to let Bannon dodge lawful subpoena

Regarding the letter "Rep. Wagner OK with Bannon ignoring lawful subpoena" (Oct. 26): Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner’s vote to give Steve Bannon a free pass to defy a congressional subpoena shows again her loyalty is to party rather than the rule of law. The Jan. 6 House select committee has every right to seek records and testimony from witnesses who knew about the planning of the insurrection.

Bannon’s prediction in his Jan. 5 podcast that all hell was going to break loose the next day gave the House committee good reason to subpoena him. Congress is entitled to know if Bannon had foreknowledge of the attack, or if his prediction was mere bluster. He cannot dodge the subpoena with his dubious claim of executive privilege.

The next time Wagner asks for Missourians' vote, remember her votes against the rule of law — her two votes not to impeach a scofflaw president and her vote to excuse Bannon for thumbing his nose at a lawful subpoena.

Steve Walsh • Warson Woods