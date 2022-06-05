Letter: Repeal Second Amendment like we repealed prohibition

Regarding the editorial “GOP should explain why only some mass-killing devices deserve restrictions” (May 31): Everybody is clamoring for laws to help protect against hateful gun loonies invading our schools and killing our kids. They should wake up.

I believe we should legislate the following: Strict background checks for all would be buyers of guns, red-flag alerts to identify the mentally distressed, and a ban on assault rifles (the weapon of choice for the mentally disturbed). Any such new law would immediately be challenged in court and put on hold. Eventually, the stalled legislation would play Chutes & Ladders with the court system and would be taken up by the conservative-dominated Supreme Court. I know how that would turn out.

As I see it, if new laws can’t get passed, there’s only one other tactic available: the beer option. The 18th Amendment was enacted in 1919, prohibiting alcohol sales and possession. After a few miserable, dry years, it was repealed with the 21st Amendment in 1933. Good riddance. We could do the same with the Second Amendment.

Getting a new amendment through wouldn’t be easy. Too many Republican legislators, a breed that doesn’t really mind the killing of children and other innocents, would stand in the way. So let’s take the first step in the November elections. Protect America’s children. Enough is enough.

Jeff Klayman • Creve Coeur