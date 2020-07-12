Letter: Replace Musial statue with one that looks like him

Regarding a question for sports columnist Rick Hummel “Makeover for the Man?” (July 6): A reader asked why the large statue of Stan Musial by sculptor Carl Mose at Busch Stadium is still there. At a time when statues all over our nation are being removed, this seems like a very appropriate question, although not on the same level as racial prejudice. I believe Cardinal Nation would approve if the statue was removed and replaced with one similar to the outstanding Cardinal All-Stars sculpted by Harry Weber.
Here’s what Stan Musial himself said about his statue: The sculptor “made me all bulky. I tried to get him to change it. I tried to get him to change, but he never would. So finally I told him ‘Well, just go on and get it done.’ He never did get it right.”
I’m guessing fans know what Musial’s wishes would be. It was supposed to be a tribute to him, but he and almost everyone hates it. If the owners are concerned about costs, then they could start a Go Fund Me account, and fans will pay for it in a heartbeat.
Carter B. Smith • Wildwood
