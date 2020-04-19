Letter: Report numbers to support problem of illegally parked cars
Letter: Report numbers to support problem of illegally parked cars

Regarding “Why a dissenting vote on giving parking funds St. Louis so desperately needs?” (April 8): I am thankful that the Post-Dispatch editorial board has once again brought to our attention the scourge of illegally parked cars blocking access to the city’s emergency infrastructure, an issue first identified in the March 19 edition of the paper.

However, I feel like this attention does readers a disservice by failing to report on the numbers and instances of this horrible plague of illegally parked cars that Treasurer Tishaura Jones has unleashed on the city.

I have not seen any myself. But I’m assuming it must be true, otherwise why mention it so frequently? Unless, of course, the editorial board is simply making something out of nothing to attack a political rival of the political clique that brought us the Loop Trolley, airport privatization efforts, Steve Stenger, and, of course, the decades of neglect of north St. Louis that is now manifesting as an alarmingly high novel coronavirus infection and death rate among African Americans.

But certainly the paper would never engage in such a horrifying transgression of journalistic ethics in the middle of a crisis.

Robert Paulett • St. Louis

