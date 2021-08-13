Letter: Report will hopefully persuade climate change deniers

Regarding " Earth's warming likely to pass limit set by leaders, report finds " (Aug. 9): I sincerely hope that the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report will decisively knock some scientifically irrefutable sense into the heads of certain Republican and cable network climate-change deniers.

The report was authored and reviewed by more than 230 scientists from 66 countries who examined more than 14,000 climate-related studies. The report warns that catastrophic global warming caused by continued escalation of atmospheric carbon dioxide levels could cause terrible suffering and destruction a decade sooner than previously thought. Science reporter Nicole Mortillaro recently explained one reason for the refusal to accept the reality of climate change is “motivated interference,” which occurs when deniers hold a specific bias to ignore evidence.