Letter: Reports of Missouri Democrats’ demise are premature

I disagree with the conventional wisdom that Democrats can no longer win in statewide Missouri elections. Voters should be aware of the Democratic candidates who are challenging Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, and those candidates who are working hard to win Missouri’s upcoming open Senate seat.

Wagner does not regularly meet with her constituents, and she failed to recognize the harm of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. In my opinion, Sen. Josh Hawley is an embarrassment and does not reflect the state’s values, and the Republican Senate candidates are totally out of touch with most Missouri residents.