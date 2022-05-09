Letter: 'Reproductive health care' doesn't reflect abortion horror

Regarding the editorial "Blindfold, scales for sale. Cheap." (May 3): In all the recent coverage of the Roe v. Wade issue, I've not come across a single headline that has passingly acknowledged that a distinct, living, growing human being dies in an abortion. I cannot recall a single probing question as to whether a procedure that artificially interrupts the normal workings of a typically healthy system to prevent it from being reproductive is actually “reproductive health care.”