Letter: 'Reproductive health care' doesn't reflect abortion horror

Regarding the editorial "Blindfold, scales for sale. Cheap." (May 3): In all the recent coverage of the Roe v. Wade issue, I've not come across a single headline that has passingly acknowledged that a distinct, living, growing human being dies in an abortion. I cannot recall a single probing question as to whether a procedure that artificially interrupts the normal workings of a typically healthy system to prevent it from being reproductive is actually “reproductive health care.”
Racial inequities in professional sports teams have drawn far more articles than the wildly disproportionate liquidation of unborn minorities by the abortion industry. So if our media outlets fancy themselves as informing national debate while using the chosen language of only one side — on multiple issues — perhaps they should ask the new Disinformation Governance Board for an audit.
Bryan Kirchoff • St. Louis