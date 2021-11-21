Letter: Reps. Wagner, Bush should put their constituents first

Regarding “Local leaders see opportunities for transportation, other projects” (Nov. 16) about the lawmakers who did and didn’t support the infrastructure bill: Give me a break. Give me legislators who get things done. Every St. Louis-area mayor and executive in the metro region is thrilled, both Republicans and Democrats.

About $6 billion is coming to Missouri to fund roads, bridges, fast internet expansion and removal of lead water pipes, among other things. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, voted no and called this a socialist takeover. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, wouldn’t compromise over her own set of demands and voted no. Thank God for GOP Sen. Roy Blunt and Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver, D-Kansas City, who are pragmatic legislators who want to find ways to accomplish things for Missourians.

Wagner and Bush should try to find ways to get things done for their constituents. They should learn to compromise and quit pandering. It’s offensive.

Andy Welty • St. Louis