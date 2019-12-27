Letter: Republican Christians forget the faith’s teachings

I am not a fan of either political party. The election was three years ago. Donald Trump won, and he is the president. Democrats moved on and won majority of the House in 2018.
It was a brilliant strategy 40 years ago converting people into single-issue voters. I am not a proponent of abortion, but a majority of these people who think this way are more pro-birther than pro-life. Regarding guns, they have been a part of my whole life. I saw billboards in 2016 that Hillary was coming to your house to take your guns away. This was a great fear tactic, and it worked.
Republicans have labeled themselves as moral and Christian, but their words, actions and inactions are anything but. I am specifically calling out treatment of migrants and illegal aliens. Most did cross illegally, but that does not condone the right to separate families and deny basic necessities.
I am calling out Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin. Is this what the sisters at Cor Jesu taught you? Your inaction, and that of many other Christian Republicans, in speaking up means you are accepting of this administration’s actions. It just proves that you and others put party above your faith. You would rather keep your position instead of risking it all and speaking out about President Trump’s behavior and other “alternative facts” he likes to use.
Gerry Sander • Maryland Heights