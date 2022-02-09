Letter: Republican lawmakers don't represent all constituents

Regarding the letter "Reports of Missouri Democrats’ demise are premature" (Feb. 3): All I can say is, that's the spirit! However, without Missouri voters realizing that our current elected Republican representatives in Washington are there for their own agendas, this "conventional wisdom that Democrats can no longer win in statewide Missouri election" rings true.

Maybe it's time for Missouri conservative voters to admit that it's shameful for the likes of Rep. Ann Wagner and Sen. Josh Hawley to ignore their constituents, and "fist pump" their way into our country's Capitol.

Voters should have enough common sense to realize that Missouri's congressional lawmakers are pushing to limit voting rights, fighting health mandates during a pandemic, and refusing to support legislation that could actually help people. Wagner, Hawley and Sen. Roy Blunt support or fail to denounce the big lie while remaining largely silent when it comes to Jan. 6, 2021.

Missouri voters need to be aware of what these three have done for Missouri. God knows we don't need a second Josh Hawley.

Kim Strothkamp • Rock Hill