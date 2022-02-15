Letter: Republican lawmakers really don't care about the voters

The editorial " Missouri Republicans just can't stop trying to sabotage Medicaid expansion " (Feb. 8) is way too kind to our legislators. The Editorial Board says GOP lawmakers are “trying to second guess the majority of the state’s voters.” No, they don't really care about Missouri voters, and they don't believe in the authority of our Supreme Court. They apparently have little regard for our democratic system. Remember, they passed gun laws that usurp federal authority.

Unfortunately, in their disdain for the poor, they are missing some important facts: 1) A state can back out of Medicaid expansion for financial reasons, but so far, not one state has done so; and 2) Republicans may be dumb enough to think health care is free. No, doctors and hospitals will still get paid. It's just Missourians, including Republican legislators, who will end up paying higher insurance premiums and other taxes.