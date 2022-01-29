 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Republican parents hypocritical about school curriculum

  • 0
Challenged Books

"The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison stands beside other books that have been challenged in several school districts in the St. Louis region. The Wentzville school board last week voted 4-3 to remove "The Bluest Eye" from its high school libraries.

 Photo by Joseph Cooke, Post-Dispatch

Regarding "Wentzville School Board bans acclaimed novel from high school libraries over obscenity complaints" (Jan. 25): This headline illustrates what I believe is the shameless hypocrisy of Republican voters and legislators (please don't call them conservatives). On one hand, they pound the table for a parent's right to choose just about everything (although most parents don't have the expertise to make an appropriate choice). On the other hand, when it comes to books, school curricula and public health practices, they blithely try to deny that choice to millions. To borrow from Shakespeare's Hamlet: Republicans, thy name is hypocrisy.

Jack Snowman • Carbondale 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News