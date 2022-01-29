Letter: Republican parents hypocritical about school curriculum

Regarding "Wentzville School Board bans acclaimed novel from high school libraries over obscenity complaints" (Jan. 25): This headline illustrates what I believe is the shameless hypocrisy of Republican voters and legislators (please don't call them conservatives). On one hand, they pound the table for a parent's right to choose just about everything (although most parents don't have the expertise to make an appropriate choice). On the other hand, when it comes to books, school curricula and public health practices, they blithely try to deny that choice to millions. To borrow from Shakespeare's Hamlet: Republicans, thy name is hypocrisy.