Letter: Republican Party makes it hard to justify membership

Republican elephant symbol

Lynn Schmidt’s column “What it feels like to be among the hunted” (June 29) makes me question why thoughtful Americans would continue to identify as Republicans. What Republican policies and actions motivate them to stay loyal? Perhaps it’s attempts to overthrow our democracy by violent coup or lying about voter fraud. Maybe it’s refusing to enact gun legislation to protect children or undermining the separation of church and state. Could it be treating women as chattel or allowing corporations to pay off legislators? Maybe it’s supporting the national wealth gap or prevent teaching of America’s history of racism. It may be obstructing people’s right to vote or maintaining our senseless health care system.

So I ask loyal Republicans: Do you really want to support a party whose policies and feckless candidates are making our country worse for everyone, regardless of ethnicity, age, sex, or wealth?

Judy Arnold • Kirkwood

