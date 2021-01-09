Letter: Republican Party now trying to usurp the Constitution

As a life-long Republican and former member of the National Rifle Association, I have a sympathetic ear to the benefits of private firearm ownership. One of those reasons stands out now: to be able to resist an oppressive government and stop any would-be dictator. However, in an enormous and unexpected irony, they never told me that it might be my own political party trying to usurp the Constitution of the United States. May this version of the Republican Party soon disappear into history.