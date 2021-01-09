 Skip to main content
Letter: Republican Party now trying to usurp the Constitution
Letter: Republican Party now trying to usurp the Constitution

The Latest: Seattle probes officers about Washington rally

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., left, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, right, speak after Republicans objected to certifying the Electoral College votes from Arizona, during a joint session of the House and Senate to confirm the electoral votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

As a life-long Republican and former member of the National Rifle Association, I have a sympathetic ear to the benefits of private firearm ownership. One of those reasons stands out now: to be able to resist an oppressive government and stop any would-be dictator. However, in an enormous and unexpected irony, they never told me that it might be my own political party trying to usurp the Constitution of the United States. May this version of the Republican Party soon disappear into history.

Rob Stoecklein • Weldon Spring

