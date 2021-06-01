Letter: Republican Party serves no one but its own interests

The Republican Party in both Missouri and nationwide continues to sink further and further into the mud of conspiracy theories, anti-democratic legislation, and "red-meat" lies designed only to incite and appeal to the party's base. The latest outrage is the refusal to support a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the violent insurrection on Jan. 6.

The agreement for such a commission, begun in the House of Representatives, was drafted in part by a Republican, John Katko of New York. What's more, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi basically gave Republicans everything they wanted in the bill — most prominently complete and equal representation of both parties.

Now in the Senate, Republican spines have wilted. Mitch McConnell and his toadies — including Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley — don't want to know what happened in the riot, who was responsible, and how to prevent it in the future. This from the supposed law-and-order party that — also supposedly — always has the backs of law enforcement.