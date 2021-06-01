Letter: Republican Party serves no one but its own interests

The Republican Party in both Missouri and nationwide continues to sink further and further into the mud of conspiracy theories, anti-democratic legislation, and "red-meat" lies designed only to incite and appeal to the party's base. The latest outrage is the refusal to support a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the violent insurrection on Jan. 6.
The agreement for such a commission, begun in the House of Representatives, was drafted in part by a Republican, John Katko of New York. What's more, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi basically gave Republicans everything they wanted in the bill — most prominently complete and equal representation of both parties.
Now in the Senate, Republican spines have wilted. Mitch McConnell and his toadies — including Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley — don't want to know what happened in the riot, who was responsible, and how to prevent it in the future. This from the supposed law-and-order party that — also supposedly — always has the backs of law enforcement.
There is only one reason. They think that bringing out all the facts would make the Party of Trump look exceptionally bad and jeopardize Republicans' chances in the 2022 midterm elections. It is the exact opposite of putting country before party. Republicans, including Blunt and Hawley, should be ashamed. I only hope voters will remember their selfish cowardice when November 2022 rolls around. This party serves no one but its own, private interests and lust for power.