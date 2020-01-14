Letter: Republican senators also have blood on their hands

As I sat at home, like other concerned Americans, tears were running down my cheeks while listening to the news of President Donald Trump’s encounter with Iran and wondering with great concern what the next episode will be following this unthought out action. I can’t help thinking about what the Senate Republicans were thinking as this tragedy unfolded. Blood is on their hands for encouraging President Trump to act impulsively without ever trying to put an end to these deadly actions.
As I pray for all the innocents — the troops, the civilians, the Iraqis in harm's way, I have to wonder: What are our Republican senators thinking? Has it really been worth putting their political successes before the safety of our country? Do they feel remorse?
It’s time for them to put the safety of our country, our allies and those who serve us before their partisanship. It’s time to go beyond their self-interests and think about humanity. They were elected for public service not self-service.
Do they also deserve impeachment for selling out our country to the dictators trying to control our elections? Please put a stop to this insanity now, and do the job you all were elected to do. I can’t help wanting to believe that you do put your country before yourselves. I pray you do.
Cynthia Frohlichstein • University City