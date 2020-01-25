Letter: Republican senators’ consciences should be tormented

Tragically, in the current political climate, writer Richelle Goodrich quite accurately describes a large portion of the American populace: “There are many who don’t wish to sleep for fear of nightmares. Sadly, there are those who don’t wish to wake for the same fear.” President Donald Trump and his Republican enablers have left us anxious and exhausted, with nagging concerns playing in our heads like a persistent earworm.
All I can hope is that Republican impeachment jurors/judges in the Senate also are tormented in the wee hours, lying awake to replay all the things their consciences (if they have them) won’t let them ignore. They have earned a raging case of the 3 a.m. guilts, the kind that should sit on their chests and in their brains, haunting them, burdening them with shame and creating an indelible stain on their self-esteem.
If they don’t feel remorse for what the impeachment trial is inflicting upon us, the divisiveness that’s shredding the fabric of our society, and the damage they’re doing to our global reputation, they don’t deserve to represent us.
Liza Streett • Clayton