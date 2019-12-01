When will Republican Senators stand up and do what is right, act on behalf of the American people and stop acting like they are another arm of Vladimir Putin’s rubber-stamp legislature?
It is clear President Donald Trump has committed high crimes and misdemeanors. The behavior of lawmakers smearing career officials, invading the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility in the House basement, ignoring our own intelligence agencies and parroting Russian talking points is disturbing, disgraceful and disgusting. The Republican Party of today has such a disdain for America and Americans. Trump has wiped his feet with the U.S. Constitution. The remedy is not to bow down but to remove Trump and center the GOP platform on American interests, not Putin’s.
I remind Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley that we are America. Remember us? It’s high time they did — preferably before their election day.
Chemia Moffatt • Northwoods