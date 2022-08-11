 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Republican voters picked Pinner for bigoted reasons

  • 0

Regarding the editorial "St. Louis County Republicans back a candidate whose beliefs go beyond bizarre" (Aug. 4): I am skeptical concerning state Rep. Shamed Dogan's loss to the largely unknown Katherine Pinner in the GOP primary for St. Louis County executive. I wonder whether her conspiracy-theory views had anything to do with it. Instead, Dogan was done in by his first name, which may have signaled to GOP voters that he was either Black or Muslim, causing a substantial number of them to choose the other name on the ballot.

Regardless of Dogan's race or religion, I do know many St. Louis Republicans are ignorant and bigoted enough to base their vote on an aversion to his first name.

Wes Gilliland • St. Louis County

Katherine Pinner

Pinner
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News