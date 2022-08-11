Letter: Republican voters picked Pinner for bigoted reasons

Regarding the editorial "St. Louis County Republicans back a candidate whose beliefs go beyond bizarre" (Aug. 4): I am skeptical concerning state Rep. Shamed Dogan's loss to the largely unknown Katherine Pinner in the GOP primary for St. Louis County executive. I wonder whether her conspiracy-theory views had anything to do with it. Instead, Dogan was done in by his first name, which may have signaled to GOP voters that he was either Black or Muslim, causing a substantial number of them to choose the other name on the ballot.