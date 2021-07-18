Letter: Republicans add new holes to the health care safety net

Regarding “Missouri Supreme Court wades into fight over Medicaid expansion” (July 13): The Medicaid program is an integral part of our public health infrastructure and allows almost a million Missourians to access the health care safety net for a variety of essential services. But our elected officials have irresponsibly put Medicaid up for debate to the detriment of those who need it the very most. This critical program is under multiple attacks, putting so many at risk of falling through the cracks.

As coronavirus cases quickly surge across the state once again, the need for a strong safety net is clearer than ever. Yet our state continues to refuse to expand Medicaid as we await resolution from the state Supreme Court. Furthermore, the state Senate convened an interim committee on Medicaid accountability and taxpayer protection with the intent to remove specific family planning providers from the Medicaid program. These actions are an assault on the health care safety net and on those who rely on Medicaid for their care, many of whom are already marginalized.