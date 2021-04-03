Letter: Republicans are contemptuous of Missourians’ well-being

Regarding “Missouri voters approved expansion of health care. Republicans won’t pay for it” (March 31): Thank you for exposing the brutality and anti-democratic values of Missouri’s Republican legislators. Missouri is as red as red can get with these GOP lawmakers, more than double the number of their Democratic counterparts.

I was disgusted to read that Rep. Justin Hill, R-Lake Saint Louis, was quoted as saying, “I am proud to stand against the will of the people who were lied to.” Or, as a former St. Louis Public Schools teacher, having to cover crumbling walls in my room with posters, yet seeing $5 million is going to repair buildings in charter schools. Or, as a member of the St. Louis Audubon Society, learning that $15 million from the Department of Conservation is earmarked for a gun range “to preserve practical application of Second Amendment rights.”

I find all of this not only disgusting but demoralizing as well. However, I salute the news media for exposing Missouri Republican legislators’ contempt for both the public well-being and the will of the people.

Robert Bailey • Maplewood