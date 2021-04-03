 Skip to main content
Letter: Republicans are contemptuous of Missourians’ well-being
Medicaid Expansion Missouri

Campaign workers David Woodruff, left, and Jason White, right, deliver boxes of initiative petitions signatures to the Missouri secretary of state’s office in Jefferson City on Friday, May 1, 2020.  (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

 David A. Lieb

Regarding “Missouri voters approved expansion of health care. Republicans won’t pay for it” (March 31): Thank you for exposing the brutality and anti-democratic values of Missouri’s Republican legislators. Missouri is as red as red can get with these GOP lawmakers, more than double the number of their Democratic counterparts.

I was disgusted to read that Rep. Justin Hill, R-Lake Saint Louis, was quoted as saying, “I am proud to stand against the will of the people who were lied to.” Or, as a former St. Louis Public Schools teacher, having to cover crumbling walls in my room with posters, yet seeing $5 million is going to repair buildings in charter schools. Or, as a member of the St. Louis Audubon Society, learning that $15 million from the Department of Conservation is earmarked for a gun range “to preserve practical application of Second Amendment rights.”

I find all of this not only disgusting but demoralizing as well. However, I salute the news media for exposing Missouri Republican legislators’ contempt for both the public well-being and the will of the people.

Robert Bailey • Maplewood

