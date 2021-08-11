Letter: Republicans are in fantasyland about Capitol riot

Regarding Lynn Schmidt's column "This is how they back the blue?" (Aug. 3): Republicans have not found a fact they cannot distort. My personal favorite is blaming antifa for the Jan. 6 riot: Antifa wanted to overthrow the election because its followers profoundly wanted Donald Trump to remain president. Right.

Some Republicans claim the insurrectionists were peaceful, patriotic tourists. Then why did those lawmakers hide in the basement rather than greet tourists in their offices?

Republicans want to blame House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not controlling the “tourists,” but she does not control the Capitol Police.

The Republicans who have defended the police killings of citizens now suddenly want an investigation into the officer responsible for shooting one of the rioters, Ashli Babbitt.

Is there any hope for the Republicans?

Martin Walsh • Glendale