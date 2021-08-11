 Skip to main content
Letter: Republicans are in fantasyland about Capitol riot
0 comments

Letter: Republicans are in fantasyland about Capitol riot

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Capitol Breach Investigation

From left: U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone, Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges and U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn arrive on July 27 to testify during the first House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack.

 Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

 

Regarding Lynn Schmidt's column "This is how they back the blue?" (Aug. 3): Republicans have not found a fact they cannot distort. My personal favorite is blaming antifa for the Jan. 6 riot: Antifa wanted to overthrow the election because its followers profoundly wanted Donald Trump to remain president. Right.

Some Republicans claim the insurrectionists were peaceful, patriotic tourists. Then why did those lawmakers hide in the basement rather than greet tourists in their offices?

Republicans want to blame House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not controlling the “tourists,” but she does not control the Capitol Police. 

The Republicans who have defended the police killings of citizens now suddenly want an investigation into the officer responsible for shooting one of the rioters, Ashli Babbitt.

Is there any hope for the Republicans?

Martin Walsh • Glendale 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories