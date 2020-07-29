Letter: Republicans are members of Trump’s cult of delusion

Regarding “Apology demanded from GOP lawmaker for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remark” (July 21): Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Florida, called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, an expletive and then told her she was (expletive) dangerous. If Yoho thinks she is dangerous, what does he call the callous indifference Republicans have shown by following in lockstep with President Donald Trump?
Republican lawmakers will not criticize Trump, and practically every sycophantic Republican governor, including Gov. Mike Parson, supports this con man and admitted sexual predator. Missouri’s coronavirus cases have increased partially because Parson opened the state too early.
Almost 150,000 Americans are dead, the streets are filled with protesters, and Trump blames everyone but himself for the destruction of our society.
I think most present-day Republicans live in a fantasy world that is full of delusion and hate. They are members of a death cult.
Eugene Grossmann • Florissant
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.