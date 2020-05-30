Letter: Republicans are pushing moderates to vote Democratic

Regarding “With future of Clean Missouri in question, hiring of Missouri redistricting chief ‘on hold’” (May 22): Radical Republican Missouri legislators want to overturn Amendment 1, known as Clean Missouri, by another state ballot vote in 2020 to reinstitute gerrymandering legislative districts.
That means rapidly disappearing moderate Republicans must vote Democratic across the board this fall. A moderate Republican can only exist today as a Democrat. The last fair-minded Republican liberal with political party integrity was President Warren Harding.
Laurence Day • Ladue
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.