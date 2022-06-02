Letter: Republicans are the ones needing mental health care

Regarding “Texas Democrats urge Abbott to call for special session to discuss new gun laws” (May 28): In the wake of constant mass shootings throughout the country, Republicans keep insisting that mental illness is the real culprit, not guns. In one weird sense, they have a point.

Psychoses, the most extreme forms of mental illness, are usually characterized by the mentally ill individual being completely out of touch with reality, living in a state of total denial of objective facts.

By this definition, much of the GOP seems to be afflicted with a collective mental illness, manifested as an intractable, psychotic delusion about guns and the insistence that more and more guns will make us safer and prevent mass killings, despite all evidence to the contrary. This psychotic delusion renders the GOP paralyzed and unable to contemplate even the most obvious and commonsense measures to regulate gun ownership — measures that are supported by the vast majority of Americans.

So, yes, GOP mental illness is a contributing factor to mass shootings. Republicans, for the sake of us all, should seek help and consider mass therapy with a mental health specialist. Maybe they can even convince Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to restore the funds for increased mental health services that he recently stripped from his state budget. Then they could start by seeking treatment right there in Texas. It would be a more meaningful tribute to the murdered children of Uvalde, than empty and hypocritical words of condolences.

Zuleyma Tang-Martinez • University City