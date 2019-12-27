Letter: Republicans are the ones taking impeachment lightly

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has asserted that impeachment should not be taken lightly by Congress and that the process pursued by the House of Representatives has been a partisan process, politically motivated.
Of course impeachment should not be taken lightly. Hawley implies the House undertook this process lightly, but that reflects that he has not taken seriously the conduct of President Donald Trump.
If anyone has taken this process lightly, it is the president and the Republican members of Congress. Hawley, referring to the pursuit of the investigation and the impeachment of the president as partisan, ignores how crassly partisan the entire Republican party has stood in defiance of the legitimate role of Congress and has defended the president in the most absolute of partisan obstruction.
Hawley’s claim (during his pursuit of the Senate seat he now occupies) that he is a “constitutional conservative” seems not to mean that his conservatism is guided by the Constitution, but rather, his dedication to the Constitution is exercised only very, very conservatively.
Donald L. Foley • Florissant