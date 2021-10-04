 Skip to main content
Letter: Republicans are working to destroy American democracy
Letter: Republicans are working to destroy American democracy

I Voted
123rf

Regarding the editorial “Republican ballot reviews lay groundwork for future electoral mischief” (Sept. 27): Mischief? No, this is the GOP’s beginning of the end of our democracy. If our votes are meaningless, then what do we have? I fear for my grandkids.

Ben Bergman • Ballwin

