Letter: Republicans backing Biden likely have a hidden agenda

The Republicans committing their support to Joseph Biden at first filled me with hope. To see Republican leaders speaking out against their party’s standard bearer filled me with optimism that our nation’s mad experiment with fascism would finally come to an end.
My feelings have turned to those of suspicion — suspicion that this desertion of President Donald Trump is a calculated maneuver to protect the economic, social and legal inequities that Trump’s policies have brought into high relief. Their disgust with Trump is with the crude manner he has pursued the Republican Party’s agenda — an agenda the party has embraced since at least the days of Ronald Reagan.
It was under Reagan that the “trickle down” tax structure was imposed, shifting the tax burden to the poor and middle class. Under Reagan, ketchup became a vegetable; the “war on drugs” was declared and waged on the poor and people of color; and it was Reagan who used the stories of the mythical “welfare queen.” It was Reagan who was slow to react to and address the AIDS crisis.
No, I suspect that these Republicans are supporting Biden not because Trump has betrayed the Party of Lincoln, but because Trump has laid bare the inequities imposed by the Party of Reagan. By providing support for Biden’s election, these Republicans are hoping to have an influence in blunting or stopping any progressive initiatives brought to the legislative floor.
Progressives beware.
Thomas C. Goss, DVM • St. Louis
