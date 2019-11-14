Republicans are showing their true colors. Even from an entertainment perspective, Republicans show their inability to vote for a competent candidate, they are so blindly tribal.
Although he’s been a good sport, week after week, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has been the worst performing dancer and consistently at the bottom of the leaderboard on the TV show, “Dancing With the Stars.” Yet, he stayed on the show.
Sadly, much more competent stars were eliminated from the running because Republicans kept rewarding Spicer’s incompetence.
It’s unfortunate for all the viewers, and this will be the death of the show because tribal popularity overrides competence. It’s not enjoyable to watch such poor dancers continue. (Spicer was eliminated Monday, a week before the semifinals.)
Rob Semon • Richmond Heights