Letter: Republicans can’t be trusted with secret documents

On a Aug. 28 ABC News broadcast, George Stephanopoulos called out Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt for dodging a question about the classified documents found at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. I now have many names for Blunt, and one of them is: two-faced. Blunt seemingly ignored all of Trump’s wrongdoing and then tried to change the issue to make it all about the Senate Intelligence Committee not being notified about the missing documents.

I suspect that maybe, just maybe, the Department of Justice didn’t trust the GOP members of that committee with that information. The Department might have been reminded of former California GOP Congressman Devin Nunes, who was a perfect example of a stool pigeon. Nunes ran to Trump’s White House, each time he got a juicy or damning piece of information from his assigned House Committee. In my opinion, Blunt and his colleagues don’t deserve respect any longer based on their protective stance on everything Trump.