Regarding “AP Fact Check: Trump assails process he swore to uphold” (Nov. 8): First, the call was “perfect.” Then the transcript showed a favor had been asked. Next, the whistleblower had only secondhand knowledge. Then a firsthand witness who was live on the call testified. Next, the witnesses were just “deep state” bureaucrats. Then a President Donald Trump-appointed, lifelong Republican, Trump million-dollar donor testified.
If it was so bad, why did no one else complain? Then testimony revealed it had been reported several times. They charged the inquiry wasn’t legal. So, when a court challenge failed, the House held a vote anyway and it passed. They complained the testimony was being kept secret. Then transcripts, showing active Republican participation, were released. They complained the witnesses weren’t testifying in public. So, public hearings were scheduled. Through it all, “no quid pro quo” was the claim.
Was nearly $400 million in military aid held back in exchange for investigations into personal political rivals? Witness after witness, bureaucrats and loyalists, secondhand and firsthand, military and civilian, have testified there was a well-known, well-documented White House plan to withhold U.S. aid until Ukraine publicly announced an investigation into the Bidens. Do I think President Trump should be removed from office? I have not made up my mind. Ask me after the House votes and the Senate holds its trial. However, if life has taught me anything, when you can’t dispute the evidence, you complain about the process.
Madonna Laws-Lowell • Crestwood