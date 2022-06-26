Letter: Republicans cannot govern and actually stand for nothing

Regarding “How we got here: Ghastly shootings, political forces align to prompt gun deal” (June 23): In my opinion, Republicans cannot govern because of two apparent reasons. First, they are completely reactive to situations instead of proactive. They try addressing issues after the fact instead of working to prevent them in the first place. They want “a good guy with a gun stopping a bad guy with a gun,” but not stopping the bad guy from getting the gun. They criminalize abortions, but are not working to prevent unwanted pregnancies. They want a border wall to stop migrants, but are not improving conditions in countries to remove the need for fleeing. They want to overturn legitimate election results, but not put forth a mature, rational candidate.

Secondly, they have painted themselves into a corner by holding so many conflicting views. They advocate for better mental health, but they want to keep government out of health care. They want schools hardened, but continue reducing tax support for schools. They don’t trust teachers to teach, but want to arm them. They can’t come up with a coherent policy, so they end up doing nothing.

Limited government was a plank of the Republican platform. That shouldn’t mean washing their hands of responsibility, but instead enacting the most effective change with the least intrusive policies. Unfortunately, I believe they have emasculated themselves and are now impotent and stand for nothing.

Chris Musial • Rock Hill