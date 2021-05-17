Letter: Republicans claim to be 'pro-life' while endangering it

Regarding the editorial "Missouri Republicans ignore the voters on Medicaid. The courts must step in." (April 29): The GOP is the self-proclaimed pro-life party. In my opinion, apparently they are only pro-life while the child is inside the mother's uterus. Once born, they don't give a damn about a person's health or life.

Never mind their continuing and blatant ability to ignore the will of the people and what the people voted for (see puppy mills, right to work, Medicaid expansion, etc). If they lose a referendum, they simply run with: We're smarter than the voters, The other side cheated or The people didn't understand what they were voting for.

Following a referendum defeat, these GOP legislators simply ignore and overturn what the people voted for, time and time again. I truly hope these self-anointed, God-fearing, holier-than-thou Republican leaders will one day have to face God and explain their immoral behavior to Her.

Michael August Szerzinski • St. Louis